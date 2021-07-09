The tuition freeze at Memorial University is officially coming to an end after the Board of Regents approved fee hikes beginning in the fall of 2022.

The university released the following new fee schedule on Friday that will see fees more than double for N.L. undergraduate students:

Effective fall 2022, new domestic undergraduate tuition (Newfoundland and Labrador and other Canadian students) will be $600 per course. The differential for Canadian students will be discontinued.

Effective fall 2022, international undergraduate tuition will be $2,000 per course.

Effective fall 2022, domestic Marine Institute diploma of technology/technician diploma, advanced diploma and postgraduate certificate courses (Newfoundland and Labrador and Canadian students) will be $600 per course. The differential for Canadian students will be removed.

Effective fall 2022, international Marine Institute technology/technician diploma, advanced diploma and postgraduate certificate tuition will be $2,000 per course.

Four per cent increase will be implemented every fall, beginning in 2022, to the domestic and international rates.

Current students (including students who will be registering in the 2021-22 academic year) will pay tuition at the current price per course plus a four per cent annual increase between fall 2022-25.

Other fees are not included.

Graduate program tuition will not change at this time.

The Faculty of Medicine is not included in this plan.

Newfoundland and Labrador undergraduate students currently pay $2,550 for 10 courses. The new fees would work out to $6,000 for 10 courses.

The university says undergraduate tuition will remain the most affordable in Atlantic Canada.

“Adjusting tuition fees was not a decision that was made lightly,” said Vianne Timmons, president and vice-chancellor. “This change is necessary given the provincial government’s planned $68.4-million cut to the university grant over the next five years, effectively ending government support for the tuition freeze.”

Timmons says there are several principles underpinning the new fee schedule:

Remaining accessible to Newfoundland and Labrador students with financial needs via more bursaries and scholarships.

Remaining the most affordable university in Atlantic Canada.

Ensuring students currently enrolled, and those incoming in the 2021-22 academic year, have a grace period before the full increase is applied to them.

Timmons says that in addition to increasing tuition fees, Memorial is also focused on reducing its costs. Since 2016 Memorial has implemented $42 million in efficiencies in order to balance its operating budget. This work to find efficiencies will continue.

“We will continue to look for efficiencies in all our operations while also finding new ways to support students. In particular, we will be increasing our fundraising activities to add more scholarships and bursaries for both students in need and also to recognize high-achieving students.”

Current students will have a four-year grace period with only four per cent annual increases until fall 2026. This includes students who will register in the 2021-22 academic year.

Later this year, Memorial will propose to increase tuition for some course-based master’s programs that do not currently have differential fees. Many of these programs’ fees are far below the national average. The Board of Regents will be asked to consider this proposal at its September meeting.

