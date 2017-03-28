Tuesday night’s forecast (2017/03/28)

THE SUMMARY

It’s looking more and more like a major winter storm will affect much of Newfoundland from Thursday into Saturday. In my estimation, the hardest hit areas are likely to be the Avalon and Bonavista Peninsulas, along with the northeast coast. These areas look to see the highest amounts of snow and strongest wind speeds, over 100 km/h. Areas of central Newfoundland will also see significant snow and wind, but lesser amounts of each. The Northern Peninsula, West Coast and South Coast will see snow and gusty winds, but amounts look to be far less than areas to the east.

TIMING

Snow will develop across the Island on Thursday and will not fully end, for northeastern areas, until Saturday morning. The heaviest snow looks to fall across eastern areas between Thursday night and Friday night. The highest winds will coincide with the heaviest snow. Blizzard conditions are likely for eastern areas on Friday.

AMOUNTS

Still early to get into that, but very heavy amounts appear to be likely at this point. I’ll have some solid numbers for you by this time tomorrow (Wednesday).

For the full, view my latest forecast in the video above!

~Eddie