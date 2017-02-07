Tuesday morning forecast update

The weather across the Island this morning is cold and breezy, with intense snow squalls for southern areas and the West Coast. Temperatures are into the minus teens and wind chills are into the -20s.

The snow squalls are wreaking travel havoc for a good chunk of the West Coast, parts of the South Coast, Burin Peninsula and southern sections of the Avalon Peninsula. These will persist through the morning, and should become somewhat less intense this afternoon. Snow Squall Watches and Warnings are in effect.

http://weather.gc.ca/warnings/index_e.html?prov=nl

Get your latest road reports here: http://www.roads.gov.nl.ca/highwaydriving/winter_maintenance.stm

The Burgeo Highway is currently CLOSED due to heavy drifting and near 0 visibility in spots.

Areas north of the snow squalls will see a chance of flurries this afternoon an upper air disturbance moves through. Otherwise expect a mix of sun and cloud Temperatures will not do a whole lot of moving today. Highs near -10 to -15 with wind chills into the minus 20s.

Temperatures in Labrador are into the minus teens, 20s and 30s this morning. The coldest readings are found in the north and west. An EXTREME COLD WARNING is still in effect for Nain, and has been issued for Churchill Falls and Labrador City and Wabush. Wind chills this morning close to -50! The wind chills should come up a bit later this morning as the air temperature rises. It will stay cold through the day… But this is February in Labrador.. So Labradorians.. is it unusual?

