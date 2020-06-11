The Transportation Safety Board will be investigating the sinking of the fishing vessel The Sarah Anne.

Four men lost their lives when the vessel failed to return to St. Lawrence following a crab fishing trip last month.

The bodies of all four crew members have been recovered. Three of the bodies were found soon after the incident, while the fourth was recovered last weekend near Arnold’s Cove.

One of the issues already raised was the lack on an EPIRB, or emergency locator transmitter. The vessel wasn’t required to have one. However, such devices will likely be mandatory within a year.

The Transportation Safety Board investigation could take more than a year.