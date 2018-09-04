Police in Harbour Grace were called after a small float plan crashed in a forested area in Lower Island Cove on Monday.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. The Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre was training in the area and deployed a helicopter. The Transportation Safety Board was also contacted and are investigating the crash.

A 63-year-old man was attempting to take off and rain into trouble with the ascent. The plan was extensively damaged when it crashed in a forested area, but the man walked away without injury.