Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said conversations will continue on help for “provinces that are facing particular difficulties” during his daily COVID-19 update in Ottawa on Saturday.

Ottawa has already promised $500 million in direct help to the provinces during the COVID-19 pandemic. About $7 million of that is going to Newfoundland and Labrador.

Trudeau was asked in French specifically about Newfoundland and Labrador and Alberta, and whether there would be a “second wave for those provinces that are in a very precarious situation.”

“We recognize this is a situation without precedent,” Trudeau said, “a situation that is beyond our collective and individual experience, and that’s why we’ve made the commitment to help people who need help getting through this time, whether it’s an individual, a family, a business, or indeed a province.

“We continue to work every day to look at ways that we can help, look at how we can help, look at what we can do to help. Those conversations will continue to be ongoing for individuals, sectors, or indeed provinces that are facing particular difficulties.”

Trudeau’s comments came two days after Premier Dwight Ball warned Newfoundland and Labrador will face an economic crisis once the health crisis is over. Collapsing oil prices have hurt provincial revenues at a time when the government was already facing deficits of almost a billion dollars. On Thursday, the House of Assembly passed legislation to borrow $2 billion for the next fiscal year.

Ball has been pressing for special federal assistance for the province through the fiscal stabilization program.

“To date that package is not there,” Ball told NTV News on Friday. “But there is without question, for this province to get from where we are to where we need to be coming out of the health crisis, going into a financial crisis, we will absolutely need to have a unique situation with the federal government that is something that’s not the same as you would see in other Canadian provinces. It has to be unique to Newfoundland and Labrador.

“Our financial capacity is severely strained right now. We can continue to borrow and we will to support our province, but in the very near future we will need some extraordinary help from Ottawa.”