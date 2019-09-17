Liberal leader Justin Trudeau made a campaign stop in St. John’s Tuesday morning to make a child care policy announcement.

Trudeau promised that if re-elected the Liberal government will:

give up to $1,000 more to families to help when the costs of raising kids are highest, by boosting the Canada Child Benefit (CCB) by 15 per cent for children under the age of one;

make sure families get more money right away, by making maternity and parental benefits tax-free; and

make paid leave fairer for families, by introducing a 15-week leave for adoptive parents – so they get as much in benefits to care for their kids as everyone else.

Trudeau also promised to continue working with the provincial government on rate mitigation for Muskrat Falls, but did not commit specifically to the $200 million annually outlined in the province’s rate mitigation plan. He also promised to continue working with municipalities on funding for secondary wastewater treatment.

