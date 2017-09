Prime Minister Justin Trudeau defended his government’s proposed changes to the tax system on Tuesday. Small-business owners fear they will be hit hard by the changes. Trudeau also spoke of protecting jobs and the environment at the same time. That’s after Premier Dwight Ball urged the federal cabinet to keep environmental assessments for offshore oil projects in the hands of the C-NLOPB. Trudeau spoke one-on-one with NTV’s Lynn Burry.

