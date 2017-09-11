Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will arrive in St. John’s on Monday to attend a “Come From Away” forum in honour of the anniversary of 9/11.

The forum is named for the Broadway musical, “Come From Away,” which tells the story of Gander’s response to help stranded airline passengers in the wake of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

“Sixteen years ago today, terrorist attacks in the United States killed nearly 3,000 innocent victims, including 24 Canadians,” Trudeau said in a statement. “On this solemn anniversary, we remember the lives taken so cruelly, and we offer our deepest sympathies to their loved ones and the many who still struggle with the trauma caused by these attacks. …

“Even in the darkness of 9/11, humanity’s capacity for goodness shone through. We continue to be inspired by the people of Gander, Halifax, Vancouver and other Canadian cities who opened their hearts and their homes to stranded air travellers and crews from around the world in the aftermath of these attacks.

The event kicks off three days of federal cabinet meetings in St. John’s. The entire federal cabinet will meet on Tuesday and Wednesday to prepare for the reopening of the House of Commons next week. It’s the first major event at home for Veterans Affairs Minister Seamus O’Regan, who was recently promoted to become Newfoundland and Labrador’s representative in the cabinet.