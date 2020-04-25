Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced $62.5 million to support fish and seafood processors during his daily address Saturday.

Trudeau says the money will help processors to buy personal protective equipment for workers and support other social distancing measures.

“We are giving fish and seafood processors more resources to adapt … and keep workers safe,” he said, adding the resources will also help fish harvesters. “You keep our grocery stores stocked and our families fed.”

Trudeau also spoke to the country’s premiers Friday about a gradual reopening of the economy. He says the situation in each province is unique, so timing and measures will be different, but federal co-ordination will be required to avoid confusion among Canadians.

“We are developing a science-based plan,” Trudeau said.

He acknowledge that many businesses are worried there is not enough personal protective equipment, and that will affect how the economy is reopened. “Until we have enough PPE we cannot open certain sectors,” Trudeau said, adding measures need to be in place to protect Canadians and stop the propagation of COVID-19 before discussions about reopening parts of the economy can happen.

The FFAW issued a statement welcoming the funding for the fishery, but said more needs to be done for harvesters.

“Today’s announcement of federal support for the fishing industry is a good first step but does nothing to support fish harvesters,” said FFAW President Keith Sullivan. “Given the serious health and safety concerns expressed by plant workers in the province, this new funding must be used by processing companies to ensure adequate personal protective equipment is available in plants to keep workers safe.”

The FFAW submitted a formal proposal last week to Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan:

Extend EI benefits for a 12-month period for fish harvesters, plant workers and other industry support workers who qualified for EI based on the 2019 fishing season.

Waive or reimburse all 2020 federal fees related to the commercial fishery including, but not limited to, licensing fees, vessel registration fees, IQ fees, etc.

Implement a wage subsidy program similar to the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS) for the fishing industry.

Introduce a program similar to the Canada Emergency Business Account (CEBA) to provide interest-free loans for inshore enterprise owners.

Extend the deferral periods (without interest or penalty) for personal and business income taxes for a period of 12 months.

“The COVID-19 pandemic came at a critical time in our province’s fishing season,” Sullivan said. “Delays in fisheries and market challenges will undoubtedly result in serous financial hardship for fish harvesters and plant workers this year. Many workers in the fishing industry have fallen through the cracks in existing federal programs and are looking to our federal government to support workers and their families in coastal communities, not just processing companies.”