Truckers and Marine Atlantic both say they have capacity for shipping more food and medicine to the province after Oceanex announced plans to suspend one of its weekly shipments from Montreal.

“Marine Atlantic is committed to meeting the needs of our customers and maintaining our essential ferry link to the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador,” a Marine Atlantic spokesperson said in a statement.

“We have a four-vessel fleet, with two vessels currently in service to meet demand. The two vessels in service are utilizing approximately 50 per cent of their overall capacity on a daily basis.

“Should demand increase and additional capacity be required, Marine Atlantic has the ability to add additional crossings to the schedule with the two vessels currently in standby mode.”

Gerry Dowden, who is a director with the Atlantic Provinces Trucking Association, says the public should not react to “fearmongering” about the province’s food supply.

“The notion that the supply chain of medical supplies and food to Newfoundland and Labrador is in jeopardy is not accurate,” said Dowden, who is also the president of East Can Transport Services Ltd. “There are plenty of trucks. There’s plenty of capacity with our trucks in Newfoundland and throughout Atlantic Canada that can provide this service to Newfoundland and Labrador.

“So I don’t think there’s any need for Newfoundlanders to be concerned. There shouldn’t be any reaction to the fearmongering that if one supplier goes down we’re going to be hungry and out of medical supplies. I don’t think that’s the case.”