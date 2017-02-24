Truck Strikes Traffic Pole on Kenmount Road

Early this morning, a truck hit a traffic pole on Kenmount Road in front of Ultramar and knocked it over. Police responded to the scene around 3:30am and after conducting an investigation, charged the 30-year old driver with Impaired Driving and Driving Over the Legal Limit. He was issued a driving suspension and released to appear in court at a later date. Crews from the City of St. John’s are on the scene working on the damaged pole and work is expected to continue through rush hour. Lights will likely be flashing red and delays are expected through the area.