Trout River declared a state of emergency after Thursday’s storm damaged a retaining wall and destroyed a boardwalk. It’s the second time the town has declared a state of emergency this year.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.