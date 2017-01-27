Tributes pour in for Ches Penney day after his death

Tributes were pouring in Friday after the death of Ches Penney. The 84-year-old businessman was remembered as a tough but generous businessman a day after he died. NTV’s Danielle Barron reports.
- Advertisement -
Weather
st. john's, Newfoundland, Canada
scattered clouds
-0.1°C
-0.1°
-0.1°
96%
9.2kmh
48%
Sun
0°
Mon
-0°
Tue
-1°
Wed
-4°
Thu
-5°
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.