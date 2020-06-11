Charges of uttering threats were dropped today against a man from the Democratic Republic of the Congo because it would be impossible to proceed with the matter virtually.

Doudou Mpumudjie, 30, is serving a sentence of just under two years for identity theft.

In August of 2019, he was accused of threatening a man. The matter had been set for trial five times, twice during the pandemic. Today, the Crown says given language barriers – Mpumudjie, who doesn’t speak English and requires a translator – it would be impossible to conduct a trial virtually and said it is no longer in the public’s interest to proceed and the case was dismissed.

Meanwhile, Mpumudjie will stand trial next month for an assault on another inmate at HMP, and could face deportation when released from prison.