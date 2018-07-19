RCMP on the Burin Peninsula are advising of a serious offence that took place at Winterland Airport between June 21-25. A portion of the security fence was cut in order to gain access through the perimeter of the property. It is suspected that after the barrier was removed, a vehicle drove onto the runway with intentions of using it as a racetrack.

“Winterland Airport is an operational airstrip for small aircraft and air ambulance. With the security of the airport fence breached, large animals such as moose could have wandered onto the runway during the cover of night. This incident could have very easily caused danger to human life.” Police warn that such actions could result in serious criminal charges, injury or death. The public is reminded to avoid unauthorized access to airport grounds and never use runways as a racecourse.