An early morning fire has destroyed one of the two stores in the town of Trepassey.

The Trepassey Volunteer Fire Department was called to F and M Convenience store around 3:00 a.m. Flames were coming from the building upon the firefighters’ arrival. There was nobody inside and no injuries were reported.

The building was destroyed. This morning, the nearby school was closed because heavy smoke in the area. There is no word at this time as to the cause of the fire.