Trent Butt pleads not guilty to murdering five-year-old daughter

Trent Butt pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder for the death of his five year-old daughter Quinn Butt on Wednesday.

Butt also pleaded not guilty to arson and elected trial by jury next year. He is accused of murdering his daughter last April then setting his Carbonear home on fire.

The trial is expected to last six to eight weeks and hear testimony from as many as 40 witnesses. Today, the Crown told the judge they were ready to proceed at the earliest date, however, there is a year’s wait list for jury trials in Supreme Court.

Butt’s dates have been set for March 2018 with the jury being selected March 26.