Trapped in the ice: dolphins in life or death situation

A team of volunteers are working to rescue a group of dolphins that have been trapped in sea ice since late Sunday night.

Lisa Martin-Gear told NTV News that her husband has been working with a group of volunteers to try and free the mammals. They are caught near Lance Cove on Bell Island.

Marin-Gear says she’s working with Whale Release and Strandings via telephone. They’ve advised her not to approach the dolphins unless the situation is life or death.

The team started its rescue Monday morning. Martin-Gear says two dolphins have been rescued and returned to the water. One mammal died while it was being moved. Martin-Gear says the team wasn’t strong enough to left that dolphin from point A to point B.

The rescue is ongoing.