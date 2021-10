The Tories are raising red flags about a 300 per cent increase in road spending the transportation minister’s district. Barry Petten says it’s out of line with the Liberals’ promise to take politics out of paving in their five-year roads plan in 2017. Minister Elvis Loveless denies playing favourites with his own district, but he says the five-year roads plan has been parked, and he will be releasing a new multi-year roads plan in 2022. NTV’s Michael Connors reports.