Nalcor has signed an agreement with D.F. Barnes to bring the ultra-deepwater semi-submersible drill rig Transocean Barents to the Bull Arm Fabrication Site. The rig is getting ready for further exploration work off the coast of Newfoundland in 2020.

This is the second drill rig to be serviced at the site this year and follows the completion of a similar work on Seadrill’s West Aquarius.

Nalcor describes Bull Arm as a strategic asset that supports the growth in the province’s oil industry. Nalcor says it looks forward to continuing to support the $4 billion in exploration expected to come.

The agreement is for a portion of the site and will see work begin next week and continue into the spring of 2020. The work scope includes warm stacking; thruster change out; cleaning of the holding tank; and various other multi-disciplined scopes. Bull Arm Fabrication is Atlantic Canada’s largest industrial fabrication site and spans over 6,300 acres with fully integrated and comprehensive infrastructure to support simultaneous fabrication and assembly.