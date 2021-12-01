The Trans-Canada Highway near the weigh scales outside Port aux Basques will reopen to one lane of traffic later today, the provincial government announced Wednesday.

Repairs are continuing. Traffic will be able to travel safely through the construction site late this afternoon.

Construction work continues at this location and other sections of the highway in the region. Motorists should drive cautiously, obey traffic control, watch for heavy equipment and crews, be prepared for lane reductions, and anticipate traffic delays. RCMP will also be patrolling in this region.

Repairs are also in progress on highways in the Codroy Valley and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes until repairs are completed.

Details on construction in southwestern Newfoundland and other highway construction projects are available on www.nl511.ca and the NL 511 smartphone app.