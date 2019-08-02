Trans-Canada Highway is closed in both directions east of Benton after a serious motor-vehicle collision.

RCMP say driverss who wish to proceed to their destination will be rerouted at Route 320. This requires westbound travellers to exit the TCH at Gambo and eastbound travellers to exit the TCH at Gander. This detour option will add approximately three hours to travel time.

An analyst with RCMP Traffic Services will attend the collision to conduct an investigation and the road will remain impassable for an undetermined amount of time. Updates will be provided once the scene has been cleared.