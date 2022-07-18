It has been a tragic weekend with reports of two more drownings.

A 57-year-old man is dead after an incident in Witless Bay Saturday. Ferryland RCMP were called around 7:45 p.m. after a body was found in submerged in the water at a local swimming hole near Southside Track Road. Witless Bay Volunteer Fire Department removed the body from the water and Emergency Medical Services attempted to resuscitate the man without success.

The man’s body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, and he investigation is continuing.

The RNC confirms it responded to a separate incident in Conception Bay South on Sunday. Police are working with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner on the investigation, but are not releasing any further information out of respect for the family.