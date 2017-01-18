Tragic ending in search for Nick Wall

The remains of a man reported missing earlier this week were recovered from Middle Gull Pond today.

Nick Wall was located 45 feet from shore in water which was about 30 feet deep. The RCMP Underwater Recovery Team, with assistance from the Central Avalon Ground Search and Rescue, were able to safely recover the body from the water. The investigation suggests Wall was operating his four wheel ATV on the ice near the shore, likely on January 15, and submerged due to the lack of safe ice within the pond. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is investigating the death with RCMP Holyrood assisting.