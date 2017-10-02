More than 50 people are dead and at least 200 injured following a shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival in Las Vegas on Sunday night.

Shots were fired in the middle of Jason Aldean’s final song. At this time, officials believe that only one active shooter was involved in the killings. LVMPD have confirmed that one suspect is down. The gunman has been identified as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock of Mesquite, Nevada. He was killed by Vegas Police near the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. It’s believed that the male had no prior convictions or incidents with police and a motive has yet to be determined. No further threat to the area is expected although Police are seeking a woman described as Asian and 4-foot-11, Marilou Danley. The shooting was captured in a 9 second video showing continuous bursts of rapid fire, followed by 37 seconds of silence from the weapon and panic. Investigation continues into what is now the deadliest mass shooting in America.

Aldean’s team has confirmed that the country star is safe after the incident. Meanwhile, Jake Owen, who was also at the event, tweeted, “Praying for everyone here in Vegas. I witnessed the most unimaginable event tonight. We are okay. Others aren’t. Please pray.”