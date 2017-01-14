Traffic stops lead to tickets, arrest

Two drivers in the metro area were ticketed yesterday for driving while suspended. In the first incident, police stopped a vehicle around 1pm on Friday for having expired registration. Investigation revealed that the vehicle was not insured and the driver had a suspended license. The vehicle was seized and the operator was ticketed. The second incident happened around 4pm when a 37-year old St. John’s woman was stopped as part of a traffic safety check. She was ticketed for driving while suspended. While officers were conducting the stop, it was determined that the 37-year old male passenger had three outstanding warrants for his arrest. He was arrested and held for court this morning.