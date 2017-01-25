Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest of Woman Wanted on Canada-Wide Warrant

A woman wanted on a Canada-Wide Warrant was caught after fleeing from a traffic safety stop. RNC officers conducted a traffic safety stop around 6PM in the Cowan Heights area of St. John’s. During the stop, a male passenger fled while a female passenger remained in the vehicle. After conducting an investigation, it was determined that the 41-year old female was wanted on a Canada-Wide Warrant from Alberta. She was arrested and taken to lock-up. The 19-year old driver of the vehicle was ticketed for driving without insurance and police seized the vehicle. The man who fled was later located, arrested, and charged with public mischief and breach of Court Orders.