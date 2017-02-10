Traffic safety stop leads to arrest

A rush-hour traffic stop led to a brief chase and charges for one man. Around 4:00pm on Thursday, RNC Patrol Officers attempted to stop a vehicle in centre-city St. John’s. A short chase ensued before the vehicle stopped and the driver fled on foot. Police arrested the 44-year old male suspect shortly after. It was found that the vehicle he was driving was stolen and he has been charged with possession of stolen property, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from Police, two counts of theft under $5000, and several breaches of court orders. He has been held to appear in court this morning.