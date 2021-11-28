Repairs have been made on the Trans-Canada Highway in southwestern Newfoundland to allow traffic to flow Monday at two of the four damaged areas.

The highway will reopen north of Little Paradise Park. Updates will be provided by noon Monday. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in some areas.

Motorists are reminded obey traffic control and watch for heavy equipment and crews working in the area.

Repairs are also progressing as planned near the weigh scales outside Port au Basques and near Little Paradise Park.

The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure anticipates the areas near the Port aux Basques weigh scales and at Little Paradise Park reopening to traffic mid-week.

Updates are being provided as they become available.

While repairs continues, the public is asked to follow the advice and direction of emergency officials and stay away from the damaged areas. Avoiding these areas will allow crews to complete the work in a more timely manner.