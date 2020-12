The union representing trades workers is raising concerns about 75 layoffs at the West White Rose project in Argentia. The cuts came one day after government announced more than $41.5 million to maintain jobs at the project. Husky Energy says the money will allow construction to continue on topsides modules in Marystown, but Argentia was still ramping down to go into preservation mode and that work is substantially complete. NTV’s Michael Connors reports.