Trades NL is expressing concerns with the continued operation of construction sites in light of the current circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a press release Trades NL says they are not seeing a scaling down of some projects where there are a large number of workers in a very confined workplace.

Trades NL refers to the West White Rose project, stating it currently has over 600 trade workers on site, which is expected to increase to over 1,400 with the commencement of the next concrete slip pour scheduled for April 6, 2020.

“At a time when the Province’s Public Health Emergency is asking people to practice social distancing and that gatherings of 50 people or more are not allowed, we still have job sites where our workers are required to work shoulder to shoulder. In short, we are asking government to use their resources and protocols to reassure our members that it is safe to work at these construction sites.” Darin King, Executive Director, Trades NL