A tractor-trailer rolled over on the Trans-Canada Highway on Monday morning, leaving one lane unpassable.

The RCMP say the accident happenedĀ in the eastbound lane near Islander RV. Some diesel fuel was spilled and the cleanup is expected to take a while. Police also advised that both westbound lanes from Paddy’s Pond to the Foxtrap Access Road will be shut down.

Drivers are advised to use the Foxtrap turnoff to continue travelling East.