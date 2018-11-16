Colin Holloway, MHA for the District of Terra Nova, is hoping for a new buyer to step in for the Terra Nova Golf Resort.

“News of the Terra Nova Golf Resort going into receivership is certainly a shock for the community of Port Blanford and surrounding area,” said Holloway.

It’s one of the top ranking gold courses in the province, with a 9 and 18-hole golf course and 80 hotel rooms.

“It’s a view like no other across the province and one to be cherished,” he said. “In saying that, I am optimistic that there will be a new buyer, as it’s a top ranking golf course within the province.”