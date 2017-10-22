Bargaining unit employees with the Town of Paradise will be locked out at 6 a.m. on Monday. The town says it has negotiated in good faith, but decided not to wait for a strike after the last offer was rejected.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.