An employee with the Town of Paradise, in the Public Works Departments, has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual has been self-isolating since February 8, and has had no direct contact with the public for work purposes.

Public Health advises that contract tracing is underway, and anyone identified as a close contact of the employee will receive direction from Public Health. They also advise that self-isolation and testing of additional Public Works employees is unnecessary at this time. Out of respect for the employee’s privacy, no further information will be provided.

The Town is in contact with Public Health officials and is following all advice and guidelines. The Town has implemented a number of measures to support public guidelines and Alert Level 5 requirements, including additional cleaning, minimal crew interaction during breaks, lunch and shift change, and wearing of masks in all Town facilities, which were in place prior to February 8.

Under Alert Level 5, the Town is providing essential and core services to residents, and this positive case does not impact the ability to continue with snow and ice control, water testing, and garbage and recycling collection.