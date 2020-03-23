In an announcement made today, the Town of Paradise said they are hoping to ease the financial burden on residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting today, the town is deferring all tax payments until the end of June, and there will be no interest charged until June 30. This applies to residential, commercial, and business taxes.

Effective immediately, the Town deferring tax payments for residential, commercial & business taxes until the end of June, with no interest charged until June 30. Also available for those with payment arrangements currently in place. For details, visit https://t.co/Onm9Gcj9ai pic.twitter.com/7XEWl4ApcA

— Town of Paradise (@townofparadise) March 23, 2020

Tax payment deferral is also available for any residents who have already made arrangements for pre-authorized payment plans of taxes.