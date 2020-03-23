SHARE

In an announcement made today, the Town of Paradise said they are hoping to ease the financial burden on residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting today, the town is deferring all tax payments until the end of June, and there will be no interest charged until June 30. This applies to residential, commercial, and business taxes.

Tax payment deferral is also available for any residents who have already made arrangements for pre-authorized payment plans of taxes.

-Advertisement-