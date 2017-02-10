Cell phone tower still down in Natuashish

Communi cation with Natuashish is still difficult after a Bell communication tower collapsed earlier this week.

Repairs could take as long as a month. Workers are now on the scene assessing the damage. Local phone service is working, but residents can’t call outside the community.

Internet service is also out. The loss of that service has affected the local clinic’s ability to use telemedicine, as well as the ability for the people of Natuashish to do online banking or use the debt machines at local businesses.