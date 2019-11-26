Today, the RCMP confirmed there is a third fatality from a collision that occurred near Norris Arm North on Nov. 12.

The collision initially claimed the life of a 57-year-old and a 52-year-old woman from Botwood. However, a Grand Falls-Windsor man has since succumbed to the injuries he suffered in the collision.

This brings the total fatalities in the region to seven within a two-week period.

On Sunday, 67-year-old Cyril Winsor of Triton was killed along with his 14 and 16-year-old granddaughters. Jerry Weir of Little Bay Islands has been identified as the fourth victim of the collision.