Poor communication about the PC leadership rules has left Tony Wakeham with less time than he expected to sign up supporters. Party president Graydon Pelley issued an apology Friday because the party announced the deadline as Feb. 28 when its actually Jan. 28. Meanwhile, former premier Danny Williams declined to comment on rumours of a “Draft Danny” movement to get him to run for the leadership. NTV’s Michael Connors reports.

