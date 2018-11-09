A man from Tors Cove with a connection to war hero Tommy Rickets shared his story ahead of Remembrance Day. John Dunphy’s father, James left St. John’s with Rickets on the Florizel. NTV’s Beth Penney reports.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.