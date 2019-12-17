A 24-year-old woman is in custody after Toronto police executed a warrant in Toronto on behalf of the RNC Drug Investigation Unit.

On March 10, 2018, the RNC and RCMP Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU) responded to a report of a suspicious substance located in the woman’s baggage at St. John’s International Airport. The woman was detained and identified, but was later released while investigators continued the investigation.

As a result of the investigation, officers were able to seize five blocks of compacted substance which was sent to be tested. The compacted substance was later confirmed to contain a total of three kilograms of cocaine and one kilogram of fentanyl. A warrant was issued for the arrest of the Tyneich Allen, who was in possession of this substance.

Toronto police arrested Allen in Toronto on Dec. 10. She has since been transported to St. John’s and is held to appear in court. Allen faces charges of possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking.