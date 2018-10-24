Shortly after the Growlers were introduced as the Maple Leafs ECHL affiliate, the Toronto Maple Leafs announced they will open their 2019-2020 training camp in St. John’s, as well as host a pre-season game at Mile One Centre.

The Leafs will start the camp with a few days of on-ice training in St. John’s on Friday, September 13, 2019, followed by its eight-game pre-season schedule with a match up against the Ottawa Senators at Mile One Centre on Tuesday, September 17.

“It gives our players a chance to connect directly with more of our fans and also reconnect with each other,”said Maple Leafs President & Alternate Governor Brendan Shanahan. “St. John’s has passionate hockey fans and the Maple Leafs couldn’t be happier than to be coming back.”

Full details on the team’s schedule and pre-season game ticket information will be available at a later date.