The Tories say frontline health care workers need relief, and that government must address health care worker burnout in the upcoming provincial budget.

The Department of Health confirmed Friday that BA.2, a sublineage of Omicron, is present in Newfoundland and Labrador. Approximately 35-40 per cent of samples screened in the province are now BA.2.

While it is more easily transmissible than BA.1 (original Omicron), the department says it does not appear to cause more severe disease.

NTV’s Beth Penney reports.