The PC Party has set the date for when Ches Crosbie will face his leadership review.

The party announced today that its annual general meeting will take place in St. John’s from October 2nd to the 4th. It will be a hybrid meeting with delegates attending virtually and in-person.

PC Party president Eugene Manning says delegates will be presented with a motion on whether they want to hold a review of Crosbie’s leadership.

Crosbie called for the review last fall, but it got delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Crosbie said he is looking forward to the vote.