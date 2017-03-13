Tories pull ahead of Liberals in CRA poll

The provincial Tories have pulled ahead of the governing Liberals in the latest poll from Corporate Research Associates.

The PCs have the support of 39 per cent of decided voters, the Liberals are at 33 per cent and the NDP are at 26 per cent. That portion of the poll had a sample of 282 with a margin of error of ±5.8 percentage points 19 times out of 20.

Among all respondents, 24 per cent were undecided. The full poll had a sample of 402 with a margin of error of ±4.9 percentage points 19 times out of 20.

The poll was conducted from Feb. 2 to Feb. 28.