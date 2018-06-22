There will be no changes to the equalization formula for another six years after Ottawa extended the program last week. PC leader Ches Crosbie is accusing the Liberal government of being a “lapdog” instead of a “bulldog” in its relations with the federal government. But Finance Minister Tom Osborne says there was little chance of Newfoundland and Labrador seeing a favourable change to the formula, so it’s focusing on the ongoing review of the Atlantic Accord instead. NTV’s Danielle Barron reports.

