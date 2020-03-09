Thomas Brown of Torbay plead guilty this morning to conspiracy to traffic cocaine.

A second man from Torbay, 30-year-old Nicklaus James Travis, and 28-year-old Jonathan Brandon Mahon, from St. John’s, are yet to go to trial.

It was the single largest cash seizure by provincial police in the province’s history, $843,000. Also seized were weapons, drugs (including six kilograms of cocaine and 16 doses of LSD), vehicles, jewelry (including a $12,000 Rolex watch, and even a set of diamond-studded teeth grills valued at $7,000. Together, it all totaled $1.4-million.

The investigation, named Project Broken, targeted organized crime and an inter-provincial drug trafficking began in May 2017. A year and a half later, five people were in custody, including three from this province.

Thomas Brown, who plead guilty today, will be back in court in June for facts and sentencing. The agreed statement of facts filed today is comprised of 37 pages. At this time there is no joint sentencing recommendation.

Co-accused Nick Travis is also reviewing the facts filed today. His lawyer says that Travis’ part was less than the others. We are expected to learn if he will go to trial in the coming weeks. Jonathon Mahon has re-elected to provincial court and is expected to also plea guilty.

Two other men arrested – Charlotte Toomey, 30, Michael Douglas Smith, 29, are from Ontario.