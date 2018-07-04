A Torbay man with a long and violent criminal record has been sentenced to nine months in prison for assaulting a woman with a coffee table and threatening to kill her puppies.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.