The new centrepiece of Torbay is a step closer to opening its doors. Two new funding partners have jumped on board for Torbay Common, which is scheduled to open at the end of the month. NTV’s Beth Penney reports.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.